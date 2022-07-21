JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. — Spencer Strainer presents the GS-288-C Industrial Grade self-cleaning filter for process flows of up to 2,500 gpm. Constructed of 316-L stainless steel, this inline strainer works continuously without bags or elements, so there is no downtime for filter changes. Elimination of bags or elements helps companies achieve their sustainability goals. Interchangeable Wedgewire or perforated screens of various openings allow one strainer to be used for multiple applications. The GS-288-C operates continuously as a sealed device, so product stays within the piping and out of the atmosphere. They are a reliable, cost-effective solution for many types of oil, acrylic, polymers, paint, biofuel, toothpaste, caulk, bath tissue, wastewater, and more.

Product to be filtered enters the strainer through the inlet, with filtration occurring from the outside in. Screened particulate accumulates within the canister and is purged through the bottom drain as needed. Purged particles are piped away for disposal, recycling, or re-use.

Spencer Strainers are suitable for aseptic operations and work well as pre-filters upstream of membranes, centrifuges, and other fine filter media.

The GS-288-C utilizes a 2-hp, three-phase motor, and Delrin Stationary Wiper Blades. Rated at up to 400 psi, it features 8-inch flanged inlet/outlet, and a 4-inch flanged drain. Options available include an explosion-proof motor and wipers in delrin, bronze, or titanium. An optional mobile stand allows the unit to be moved wherever needed. ASME code construction is available.

Monthly test lease and rental programs are available to prove out the approach. All units are manufactured in Jeffersonville, Indiana, with industry leading lead times. For more information, visit

.