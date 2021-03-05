MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls introduces the new ENVIRCO IsoClean CM Portable HEPA Air Cleaning System from KOCH Filter. IsoClean CM provides the optimum combination of efficient HEPA air cleaning with multiple air changes per hour to continually improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and help minimize the spread of airborne pathogens including COVID-19.

IsoClean CM comes equipped with two air filters — a MERV-8 anti-microbial prefilter to capture large pollutants and a high-capacity HEPA filter. The unit is designed to draw unfiltered air into the lower portion of the unit, then pass through a two-inch antimicrobial prefilter before passing through the 99.97% efficient HEPA filter. A variable-speed centrifugal blower with adjustable fan speeds controls the number of air changes per hour to support a variety of room sizes from 400 to 1,700 cubic feet per minute (cfm).

IsoClean CM is ideal for a variety of spaces including auditoriums, medical/dental/physician offices, fitness centers, restaurants/bars, correctional facilities, classrooms and dormitories, shelters and rehab facilities, and manufacturing plants. IsoClean CM contributes to Johnson Controls’ mission to help its customers meet their goals for healthy people, healthy places, and a healthy planet.

IsoClean CM can be rolled from one room to another and easily fits into areas with limited floor space. The 115-V unit plugs into a standard wall receptacle and is designed to produce a very low operating noise level to work efficiently in almost any environment. At minimum airflow, the sound level is a negligible 48 dBA. At maximum airflow, the sound level is 69 dBA (comparable to a normal conversation from three feet away).

This unit can also serve as an easy and economical solution for creating a negative pressure, isolation room. Simply roll IsoClean CM into a standard room, connect flexible ducting to the optional 14-inch collar on top of the unit and vent the purified air to the exterior through a window or wall.

IsoClean CM is available with a variety of options including a UL UV-C light, which operates continuously while the unit is in use. Other options include a carbon prefilter, 100% exhaust duct collar, directional discharge kit, room pressure monitor, and annunciator. For more information, visit https://www.kochfilter.com/products/Air%20Cleaner%20Equipment.