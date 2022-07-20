WORCESTER, Mass. — Webstone®, a brand of NIBCO, announces an array of new dielectric products. Pro-Pal® Dielectric Union Ball™ and Dielectric Union Ball Drain simplify installations with integrated FIP dielectric unions that mitigate the risk of galvanic corrosion and satisfy code requirements. The Webstone press dielectric union is also now available in new 1¼- to 2-inch sizes. All products feature lead-free, dezincification-resistant brass, and press products are compatible with popular press tools. For more information, visit www.webstonevalves.com/propal.
Dielectric Union Products – Webstone, a brand of NIBCO
July 20, 2022
