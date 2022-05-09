WORCESTER, Mass. — Webstone®, a brand of NIBCO, announces new press × NPT products, including ball valves with reversible handles, elbows, and couplings. Choose between MIP or FIP ends to easily transition from iron to copper or appliances to system piping. Also available is the new press ball valve with bleeder and reversible handle and large Pro-Pal® Union Ball™ (sizes 1¼ and 1½ inches) in FIP, sweat, and press. All products feature lead-free dezincification-resistant brass. For more information, visit www.webstonevalves.com.