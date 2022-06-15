SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The ABD-Z2 is the latest addition to Greenheck’s line of automatic balancing dampers that provide precise airflow regulation for energy-efficient IAQ. The ABD-Z2 is an integrated automatic balancing damper (ABD) with an adjustable set point controlled by an electric actuator (24 or 120 V). The unit can toggle between two pressure independent cfm set points; the low-flow set point maintains a constant minimum ventilation rate, while the high-flow set point provides boosted on-demand ventilation. The ABD-Z2 helps achieve the requirements of ASHRAE 62.2 for acceptable IAQ and is ideal for use in apartments and condominiums, education buildings and dormitories, hospitals and clinics, hotels and motels, and nursing homes and assisted living facilities. For more information visit www.greenheck.com/products/air-control/dampers/abd-z2.
ABD-Z2 Automatic Balancing Damper – Greenheck
June 15, 2022
