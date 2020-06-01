Model ABD-Z1 Automatic Balancing Damper Line – Greenheck

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Model ABD-Z1 is the latest addition to Greenheck’s line of automatic balancing dampers that provide on-demand control to ventilation systems. Model ABD-Z1 combines a shut-off damper with an electric actuator, automatic balancing damper (ABD), and a plenum box into one assembly. The addition of a low-leakage volume control damper to an automatic balancing damper allows the ABD-Z1 to shut-off unoccupied zones. By only ventilating targeted spaces, the central fan’s energy consumption is minimized. The ABD-Z1 is ideal for use in apartments and condos, bathroom ventilation, education buildings and dormitories, hospitals and clinics, hotels and motels, and nursing homes and assisted living facilities. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.