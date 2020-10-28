SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck’s line of automatic balancing dampers continues to expand with the addition of model ABD-RB that combines a Greenheck automatic balancing damper with the convenience of a factory-supplied register box. Model ABD-RB can be installed in both walls and ceilings for supply or exhaust applications. The automatic balancing damper can be mounted in either the side or the back of the register box for flexible installation. A factory-supplied grille is also available.

Pressure-independent automatic balancing dampers are designed to maintain constant airflow volume in HVAC applications. The damper blade is calibrated to automatically adjust to changing pressures. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.