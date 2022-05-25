BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Grundfos announced the Grundfos Vaccuperm dosing line is coming to the U.S. With a total population of around 330 million people in the U.S., states have large populations and require high-quality dosing equipment for potable water. To help meet this demand Grundfos Vaccuperm (Chlorine Gas) models VGB-103, VGA-111, and VGA-113 are now available in the U.S. market.

Vaccuperm dosing systems rise to the challenge by handling, transporting and storing the chlorine for water disinfection. Using the vacuum principle allows the system to avoid the risk of a gas leakage. These systems use a vacuum and dosing regulator, which establish use for drinking water, waste water, and industrial water applications.

"The vaccuperm dosing systems are a perfect solution for large-scale water purifying projects," said Steve Frangione, regional product manager, Grundfos.

For more information, visit www.grundfos.us.