HOUSTON — Grundfos, a global pump manufacturer, introduced its next generation of small circulators for the heating market with the introduction of the Grundfos Digital NEXT range — starting with the UPSe 15-58 in late 2022, followed by the release of the new, digital ALPHA 15-58 in early 2023. Both circulators have been rated with the highest Energy Rating in the market at 193, revolutionizing the market by delivering enhanced efficiency and performance and offering the highest wire-to-water efficiency available today.

“To ensure our customers are ready for whatever comes next, Grundfos is transforming the future of circulator pumps with the Digital NEXT range,” said Chris Skeen, product management director, small circulators, Grundfos. “We've added powerful features. The Grundfos UPSe and ALPHA both provide automatic self-venting, dry-run protection, robust startup, and improved wiring. The new ALPHA comes with enhanced AUTOADAPT, guided setup, firmware updates, and the ability to replace 90% of pumps in this performance space.”

Main features of the UPSe and new ALPHA:

A 193 Hydraulic Institute Energy Rating;

Improved wiring for easier installation with a toolless power connector;

Automatic self-venting eliminates the risk of air in the pump;

Robust startup;

Dry-run protection; and

Troubleshooting aid with alarm and warning lights.

The ALPHA pump also includes:

Bluetooth connectivity and a touch-screen interface;

Guided setup for energy savings while maintaining comfort;

Firmware updates;

Improved AUTOADAPT for faster setup and improved energy efficiency;

Min, max, and constant flow settings for faster setup;

Improved system air venting for faster setup;

Display showing flow, power, and head for faster troubleshooting; and

Trend data and event log for faster and easier system troubleshooting.

“Innovation and sustainability have always been vital to the Grundfos ethos,” said Omar Bulnes, senior regional sales director for the Americas, Grundfos. “We are driven to deliver value and impact to the markets we serve. The rich features and benefits of the new UPSe and digital ALPHA — including the highest energy rating in the market today — exemplify our commitment to adding value and comfort to our customers’ lives."

For more information, visit grundfos.us/digitalnext.