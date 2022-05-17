FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The board of directors of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. elected Chris Villavarayan to be a director of the company.

Villavarayan has been the CEO and president of Meritor Inc. since March 2021. Prior to his appointment as CEO, he held a number of positions of increasing responsibility within Meritor, most recently serving as executive vice president and COO with oversight of the company’s global operations for its global truck and aftermarket and industrial business segments.

Villavarayan earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

“I have confidence that Chris’ extensive operational and manufacturing experience and his global outlook will provide a unique perspective to our deliberations,” said Gregg Sengstack, chairperson and CEO, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. “I join my fellow directors in welcoming Chris to the board, and we look forward to benefitting from his leadership and expertise.”

