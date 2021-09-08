FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is giving residential and commercial contractors more options when it comes to the collection of sewage, effluent, drainage, or seepage water with the launch of the 16G Series 1 HP grinder pump configuration for its Little Giant® Pit+Plus package.

The Pit+Plus package is known for providing an all-in-one solution for light duty wastewater management. Each package includes a roto-molded polyethylene basin – the pit – combined with the user’s choice of Little Giant pump. The addition of the 1 HP option joins the already available 4/10 HP and ½ HP sewage pump choices. The basin is available in two sizes: the 24x24 JR or 20x30 SR.

The Little Giant 16G Series 1 HP grinder pump delivers a cutting mechanism that is modeled after the same one used in larger Franklin Electric models and delivers proven performance. The heavy-duty 1 HP class F motor provides optimal power to prevent flushables and other debris from clogging and causing downtime. The unit joins a long line of Little Giant products engineered to tackle tough wastewater situations in residential or light commercial settings. For more information, visit www.littlegiant.com.