FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Franklin Electric Co. Inc. launched its VR SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System, a new pump and drive package that combines the benefits of its high-performance VR Series Vertical Multi-Stage Pumps with premium efficiency TEFC motors and variable frequency drives (VFDs) specifically designed for pump applications.

The new package offers comprehensive compatibility across system components for the ultimate in performance and reliability as well as easy setup and maintenance. Since the main components are engineered by Franklin Electric, they’re designed to work together with built-in protection to keep the motor and pump operating smoothly. Users can also easily configure the VR SpecPAK to comply with pressure boosting needs in most commercial, industrial, or multi-residential applications for constant-pressure operation with several available options according to flow needs, control enclosures, interfaces (touchscreen HMI/PLC), and additional communication ports.

“In designing the VR SpecPAK Pressure Boosting System, we strove to engineer a solution that was easy to setup, operate, and maintain with intuitive operation and readily available parts,” says Filiberto Zazueta, product manager. “For example, the color touchscreen and user interface assure an intuitive experience with minimal programming needed for adapting or changing application requirements. Users can also access Franklin Electric supported apps to receive alerts and provide support directly from a mobile device.”

Customers can easily size, configure, and quote the VR SpecPAK in one day using Franklin Electric’s FE Select online tool. It navigates users through specific search criteria and generates draft submittal documents that include technical information for all components, including dimensional drawings, electrical diagrams, data sheets, curves, and more.

