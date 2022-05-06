Twenty-five manufacturer’s reps across five regions (Northeast, Northwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest) represent the inaugural Ambassadors of Efficiency winners. Those representing the Southwest region, covering Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, are profiled below.

Texas AirSystems is based in Irving, Texas, and operates six offices throughout Texas. Image courtesy of Texas AirSystems

Texas AirSystems

Texas AirSystems is based in Irving, Texas, and operates six offices throughout Texas. The company, which originated in 1978, covers the Southwest U.S. and employs 415 individuals. Texas AirSystems currently promotes equipment from numerous manufacturers, including Aaon, ABB, Aerco, Armstrong, Baltimore Aircoil Co., Burnham, Condair, enVerid, LG, and UV Resources.

“We represent an arsenal of the highest-quality commercial HVAC equipment from our manufacturer partners, as we're currently representing more than 80 top-tier manufacturers,” said Al Amerson, vice president of sales, Texas AirSystems. “From applied equipment, hydronics, and air distribution, as well as a dedicated service group and a team of local parts specialists in every market we serve, we’re prepared to overcome all obstacles.”

Amerson said the company’s people — all experts, resources, and partners in their respective fields — set it apart from others.

“We pride ourselves for being lifelong learners,” he said. “We have a number of professional engineers, LEED professionals, certified energy managers (CEMs), and WELL professionals on staff. All this is in place to support customers in making the best decisions for their projects.”

Amerson credits the company’s culture for its continued success.

“We prioritize empowerment at every level, and we win together,” he said. “Our focus is on our customers. We’ll partner with our clients throughout a project’s entirety, because we know we’re not successful unless our customers are. We view internal, customer, and manufacturer partnerships as essential to our business.”

The company aims to keep its customers and the industry informed of the latest technologies and trends by hosting engineering seminars designed to learn about new technologies in the areas of hydronics, air distribution, and applied systems,” Amerson said. “We created Texas AirSystems University to help educate young engineers coming into the industry. We also hold regular lunch-and-learns for all of our customer partners. We support ASHRAE and regularly work with manufacturers to present at monthly meetings.”

The company continues to be laser-focused on the unwavering pursuit of building partnerships.

“That commitment to partnership means continuously adapting our business to the way our partners need us to work so that, together, we can take on big challenges that produce even bigger results,” said Amerson. “Our goal is to create a customer for life in every interaction.”

One manufacturing partner praised the company’s broad knowledge base.

“Texas AirSystems takes a holistic approach to mechanical systems so that application engineers can assess a building’s overall environment and requirements and design improvements accordingly,” said the manufacturing partner. “This is where a manufacturers' representative, such as Texas AirSystems, can add true project value by recommending solutions that complement existing technologies.”

Hatfield and Co. opened in 1959 and currently covers the central U.S. from Houston to Chicago.

Image courtesy of Hatfield and Co.

Hatfield and Co.

Hatfield and Co. is based in Rockwall, Texas, and operates 15 locations. The company, which opened in 1959, covers the central U.S. from Houston to Chicago and employs 132 individuals. Hatfield and Co. promotes numerous brands of HVAC equipment, including Armstrong, Chromalox, Modine, Paul Mueller, Veris, VSI, WCR, and more.

“We do more than represent products; we service and support our products,” said Brian Herndon, vice president, Hatfield and Co. “We offer special services, such as steam trap surveys, thermal assessments, retrofitting of existing valves and actuators, maintenance of hot water mixing valves and humidifiers, and more.”

While the company is quite large, it is still family-owned and strives to provide that much-desired personal touch.

“We aim to be a technical resource for our customers and strive to improve all aspects of our business with leading technology products and solutions that help our customers improve efficiency and quality and save money,” Herndon said. “Our customers are our partners, and we are committed to being fair, ethical, and honest every time.”

To keep the industry informed of the latest HVAC technologies and trends, the company provides in-house training in its state-of-the-art steam lab as well as lunch-and-learns for engineering firms and customers.

One engineering/construction partner praised the company’s promptness and breadth of knowledge.

“Hatfield brings in product specialists to provide presentations in conjunction with luncheons,” said the engineer. “John Johnson [engineering solutions consultant] coordinates with the manufacturing engineers, suggests options, and provides literature on various products using the latest technologies.”

Air Treatment Corp. currently employs 200 individuals and covers all of California; Hawaii; Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Guam.

Image courtesy of Air Treatment Corp.

Air Treatment Corp.

Air Treatment Corp. is based in Brea, California, and was opened in 1982. The company employs approximately 200 individuals and covers all of California; Hawaii; Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Guam.

“The company was founded in the early 1980s by Don Johnson out of his garage as a true family business,” said Jerry Conklin, senior sales engineer, Air Treatment Corp. “The company has grown significantly year on year into what it is today all while maintaining those early values of providing quality added value support to our customers. In today’s time of minimizing our carbon footprint, electrification, and increasing system efficiencies, Air Treatment is poised with the proper products and knowledge base to benefit our clients, their clients, and the environment.”

It promotes numerous brands of equipment, including ABB, Aerco, Baltimore Aircoil Co., Friedrich, Grundfos, Lennox, Mammoth, PVI, Samsung, United CoolAir, UV Resources, and more.

“Our knowledge base is shared among our sales engineers, inside staff, and management team,” said Conklin. “That knowledge, combined with a very deep product line that touches virtually every part of the HVAC world, helps our team bring strong value to those involved in virtually any HVAC design.”

The company’s knowledge base and product depth is what sets the company apart, said Conklin.

“With such a deep talent pool, experts in virtually every part of HVAC, and one of the largest product portfolios, Air Treatment can provide a solution for any project,” Conklin said.

The company aims to keep the industry informed of the latest HVAC technologies and trends by maintaining personal touches with its customers and supporting local trade organizations, such as ASHRAE, the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), and others.

One manufacturing partner praised the company’s everlasting commitment to education.

“Air Treatment Corp. espouses a never-stop-learning approach that helps keep customers apprised to new information, inventive approaches, and progressive techniques,” said the manufacturing partner. “They routinely offer product knowledge training, lunch-and-learns, and more. Their 35 years of experience inform ATC's sales engineers as they evaluate customer applications and recommend solutions.”

Meter Valve & Control Inc. is based in Alamo, California, and covers Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Image courtesy of Meter Valve & Control Inc.

Meter Valve & Control Inc.

Meter Valve & Control Inc. is based in Alamo, California, and first opened 18 years ago. The company, which employs eight individuals, covers Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The manufacturers’ rep. promotes numerous brands of equipment, including Big Elk, Blackline Safety, Delta Instruments, Eagle Research, Filter Fab, Gazomat, Imac Systems, Itron, Pietro Fiorentini, Romet, Sick, VRG Controls, and more.

“Most of our wholesale supply and contracting customers in the plumbing, mechanical, and HVAC space have thousands of products to worry about,” said Scott K. Henrich, P.E., vice president of engineering, Meter Valve & Control Inc. “Process measurement and control product selection, specifically natural gas pressure control products, are complicated, and, if done incorrectly, can cause lots of issues including endangering the safety of the personnel installing and operating the equipment. Improper work can also cause permanent damage to the expensive equipment downstream. Our company, at inception, decided to specialize on a narrow sector of products in this space to help our customers avoid any such issues. Specialty master distributors, such as ourselves, provide a valuable resource to ensuring our customers get the right equipment the first time and provide the safest working and operating environment.”

Meter Valve & Control’s core sales staff is mainly comprised of engineers, which helps the company size, select, and troubleshoot equipment effectively for its customers.

To keep customers and the industry informed of the latest HVAC technologies and trends, the company regularly hosts webinars focusing on the latest industry trends and the technology that helps address current needs.

“Key members of our staff are heavily involved in industry committees, focusing on gas and water, such as the American Gas Association [AGA], Western Gas Measurement Short Course [WGMSC], Western Energy Institute [WEI], and American Water Works Association [AWWA],” said Henrich. “We can help alert our customers to upcoming changes in code and equipment performance requirements.”

Meter Valve & Control is also a woman-owned business, yet another trait that separates the company from the pack.

“We’re committed to the success of our employees and customers,” said Henrich. “We treat our employees and customers like family, and we’re always looking for ways to exceed what was expected.”

Wright Sales Co. is based out of Upland, California, and covers Arizona; California; Hawaii; Nevada; New Mexico; and El Paso, Texas.

Image courtesy of Wright Sales Co.

Wright Sales Co.

Wright Sales Co. is based out of Upland, California, and originated in 1991. The company, which employs 16 individuals, covers Arizona; California; Hawaii; Nevada; New Mexico; and El Paso, Texas. The manufacturers’ rep. currently promotes numerous brands, including 3M, Aire Technologies, Fantech, Hardcast, Macurco, Owens Corning, RectorSeal, Superior Radiant, Thermaflex, ZoneFirst, and more.

“Wright Sales has 30 years of proven success in HVACR industry,” said Cindy Brase, Ed. D., managing partner, Wright Sales Co. “With our diverse team, Wright Sales has many desirable qualities that make the organization stand out. We’re contractor-focused, passionate about the industry, and innovative in our approach. The company is driven by its commitment to excellence, dedication to its customers, and excitement for opportunity.

“These traits always make us work hard each day,” she continued. “Our manufacturers and distributors enjoy a strong inside team as well as outside team. The diverse skill set of our leadership creates a well-rounded business acumen.”

Through consistent, thorough, in-person, and digital communication, the company works to keep its customers and the industry aware of the latest HVACR trends and technologies.

“As a resource to the many communities within the HVACR industry, Wright Sales works to keep engineers, builders, contractors, distributors, and code officials abreast of the latest technologies, specific HVAC applications, and ever-changing standards and codes the industry relies on,” said Brase. “This is accomplished through industry trainings, consistent and thorough communication, and collaborative conversations in multiple venues.”