FREMONT, Calif. — Two months after Nationwide Boiler’s originally scheduled 40th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, the company has announced it will be making a monetary donation to Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area. For 39 years Nationwide Boiler has coordinated and hosted this fundraiser to give back to charitable organizations, and this year the company was forced to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationwide Boiler has made the financial decision to present an outright donation of $10,000 to one of the two organizations that would typically benefit from the event. In addition, three companies who had already committed to a sponsorship, Alzeta, GT Wilkinson, and DJ Conley, chose to allocate their donation to the overall total, bringing the final endowment to $12,000.

“As a company, we are fortunate enough to be able to continue to give back in an unprecedented time like this,” said Larry Day, president and CEO, Nationwide Boiler Inc. “Nonprofits are really hurting as a result of the pandemic with many annual fundraisers being cancelled or postponed. Furthermore, Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area has had the painful task of communicating to families that more than 80 wishes are on hold until it is safe to grant them. We feel it’s only right to continue our support of organizations like these, as long as we have the resources to do so.”

Nationwide Boiler is now scheduled to host its 40th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on May 5-6, 2021, just one year behind schedule. The tournament will take place at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, and all funds raised will support Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and the ABMA Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.