SUWANEE, Ga. — Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and a supplier of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heating and cooling systems, is pleased to introduce the next generation Lossnay® Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) units, the RVX.

During heating season, this high-performance ERV improves comfort and efficiency by tempering outside air with heat from the exhaust airstream before supplying it to a space, while during cooling season, the exiting cooler air reduces the temperature of the incoming air. To comply with new energy codes in states such as Washington, the RVX replaces AC fan motors of previous generations with DC fan motors.

Lossnay is a total heat-exchange ventilation system that uses a low-maintenance cross-flow energy-exchange core made of a specially-treated, cellulose-fiber membrane to perform temperature (sensible heat) and humidity (latent heat) exchange. Lossnay RVX helps building owners, engineers, and architects meet ventilation requirements and improve indoor air quality. In addition to increasing efficiency by using DC fan motors, the RVX can use external input signals (e.g., from a CO2 sensor) to adjust fan speeds for demand-control ventilation.

“Ventilation is primarily about occupant health and safety, but new codes and evolving market demands mean we can’t talk ventilation without also addressing energy efficiency,” said Cain White, director, commercial product management, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. “We’ve updated our already energy-efficient Lossnay units to keep pace with today’s new energy codes and ventilation standards, and anticipate future ones. Our customers expect reliable, high-quality equipment that can meet or exceed requirements in any application. These changes are another example of how we fulfill that responsibility.”

Lossnay units are fully compatible with existing central controllers and software including AE-200A, AE-50A, and EW-50A Centralized Controllers; TG-2000A software; LonWorks® interface; and BACnet® interface, increasing the scope of total system management. Lossnay can also be used independently or interlocked with other systems such as CITY MULTI® R2- and Y-Series systems or S-Series and P-Series indoor units.

RVX units offer significant features and benefits such as:

• Less than 1 watt per CFM for fan speed 4 (high fan speed);

• Less than 0.5 watts per CFM for fan speeds 1, 2, and 3;

• Fixed-plate energy transfer component with no moving parts means less maintenance than wheel-type exchangers;

• Reasonable paybacks and reduced peak demand;

• Superior part-load per performance, reducing latent load even at mild outdoor temperatures; and

• No wheels to stop turning o outside air is always preconditioned and available.

Lossnay units utilize a free-cooling function that helps to reduce costs and boost efficiency. Additionally, RVX models boast an integrated bypass damper design that makes installation and integration with existing systems quick and efficient. For more information, visit www.mitsubishipro.com.