PUY-7 Outdoor Units – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US

SUWANEE, Ga. — Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and a supplier of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heating and cooling systems, introduces a line of P-Series PUY-7 outdoor units for single-zone cooling.

Developed for the residential and light commercial market, the highly-efficient PUY-7 outdoor units provide 100% rated cooling capacity while at 115°F down to 23° outdoor air temperature. With the addition of front, side, and rear wind baffles, the units now offer the enhanced ability to provide 100% rated cooling capacity down to minus 40° outside air temperature.

PUY-7 models offer 24-hour continuous operation, which make them ideal for critical cooling environments, such as equipment rooms and indoor agriculture settings. Additionally, the units offer noise reduction features contributing to an impressively low operating sound level of 44 dB(A). With the INVERTER-driven compressor and part-load operation, there’s no excess noise or energy wasted due to conventional start and stop cycles. The compressor is isolated in an insulated compartment and on rubber feet for vibration dampening and sound reduction.

The PUY-7 offers other significant features and benefits such as:

• Support for twinning — two indoor units can be connected to one PUY-7 outdoor unit to condition a single, large zone;

• Integrated compatibility with METUS indoor units equipped with multi-part filtration systems to reduce airborne contaminants like allergens;

• Rated cooling capacity range in the lineup: 12,000-42,000 Btuh;

• Compatibility with a wide range of thermostats using the thermostat interface;

• High-efficiency with SEER ratings ranging from 16.1 up to 27.0, depending on the outdoor model and the connected indoor unit; and

• Availability in 1- to 3.5-ton size options.

“We’re incredibly proud of the product advancements we were able to achieve with our PUY-7 models,” says Heather Buchicchio, director of product marketing, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. “This outdoor unit has improved operating range, now tested to deliver 100% of rated cooling capacity in cold weather climates all the way down to minus 40°F. We’re pleased to fill this gap and offer an innovative system that directly meets the needs of our customers.”

PUY-7 outdoor units have a slim profile, small footprint and require minimal maintenance. Front panels provide easy access to main components and built-in self-diagnostics allow technicians to easily monitor the system with Maintenance Tool. Also, the unit’s wind baffles are durable, low maintenance, and easy to install. For more information, visit www.mitsubishipro.com.