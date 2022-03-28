SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Encycle Corp., a software technology company focused on helping commercial enterprise level utility customers dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems using IoT-enabled services, added a new rooftop unit (RTU) fault detection notification tool that sends HVAC system fault analysis results directly to its customers’ work order solutions platforms. Swarm Sentinel™ is part of the company’s Swarm Logic® energy-saving software recently upgraded to include Swarm IQ™ automated RTU fault detection of entire building and enterprise-wide portfolios.

With Swarm Sentinel, Encycle customers can now receive Swarm IQ actionable intelligence at the work order software of their choice. Swarm IQ data is rich in detail, unambiguous, and precise, giving building managers or service providers all the information they need to investigate, schedule, and resolve the identified HVAC unit’s performance problem.

“The HVAC industry operates largely in a reactive mode to building discomfort and operational issues,” said Steve Alexander, president and CEO, Encycle. “As a data-driven company, Encycle is revolutionizing the industry by autonomously predicting savings opportunities and operational failures. Our Swarm IQ fault detection platform is already deployed on thousands of HVAC units. Swarm Sentinel closes the loop by providing work order enablement for our customers and their service providers, helping increase the availability and performance of equipment and boosting maintenance efficiency.”

Encycle’s Swarm IQ RTU fault detection and Swarm Sentinel work order notification tools combine to help customers get ahead of HVAC fault issues, positively impacting their bottom line. The combined offering delivers significant benefits, including:

Automated detection of HVAC issues;

Moves customers into proactive, preventive maintenance;

Reduces facility maintenance costs;

Reduces energy waste and emissions through more efficient asset operation;

Prolongs equipment life;

Avoids unscheduled disruptions; and

Minimizes downtime.





“Our goal at Encycle is to help companies save energy and make progress on their decarbonization targets. Any way we can help them better manage their facilities is part of that commitment,” noted Ana-Paula Issa, vice president of sales, Encycle. “For years, enterprise customers have longed for an autonomous, holistic approach to maintaining their HVAC assets. Swarm Sentinel predicts potential failures and enables the dispatch of service personnel to address highly targeted issues with no new capital required. Having this ability is crucial because well-maintained equipment translates into less energy waste and reduces avoidable operational costs.”

Swarm Logic is a multi-patented, proven energy management solution that has been deployed at more than 1,000 sites and 10,000 RTUs. Typical Encycle customers save 10%-20% on HVAC energy consumption, costs, and emissions with results that have been independently reviewed and verified.

Swarm Logic can be integrated with a building automation system (BAS), connected thermostats, and IoT-enabled equipment to dynamically synergize HVAC RTUs. The AI-enhanced technology enables RTUs to operate most efficiently in response to changing conditions, such as outdoor temperature, building occupancy levels, and individual RTU performance profiles. Instead of operating in isolation, the RTUs become part of a closed-loop system that coordinates RTU activity, balancing energy consumption more logically among the individual RTUs. This approach maximizes efficiency while maintaining desired building comfort levels. For more information, visit

