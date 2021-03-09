MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls, a provider of smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has, through its York® brand, expanded its line of premium commercial rooftop units now available in 25-80 ton with new, dynamic features. The expanded York Sun™ Premier platform is designed to offer contractors faster installation and simplified startup while providing building owners with efficiency levels that significantly reduce operational costs over the life of the unit.

“York is committed to creating equipment designed for performance, confidence, and long-term value to customers,” said Kevin Stockton, senior product manager, Johnson Controls. “The expanded Premier line gives our customers additional features to ensure efficient startup and installation, so contractors can finish their jobs faster while providing unmatched efficiency and reliability in the long term.”

To simplify system configuration and minimize startup time, units feature startup wizards, a 5.5-inch OLED display, and an optimized numeric keypad, which are standard on all units. This can be upgraded to the optional new high-end graphical user interface, which features a full-color touchscreen that provides quick access to system status, performance metrics, and schedule parameters. Startup is further simplified with the new RTUToolkit app for Android and iOS. With the app, contractors simply scan a unique QR code on each rooftop, which enables on-demand access to unit-specific details, technical literature, and direct connection to technical support.

Premier rooftop units streamline the design process with integrated system selection tools, easily accessible building information modeling files, improved submittals, and simplified specification. The high-performance base models offer a complete range of factory options. These include various airflow path configurations; indoor environmental quality options, such as ultraviolet lights; and modulating options for improved comfort.

Maintenance is also simplified with service-friendly features, such as an optional Mobile Access Portal gateway that offers remote monitoring for ease of connection while at the job site, allowing technicians to interface with units without getting out of the truck. In addition, the Smart Equipment-enabled units provide seamless integration with leading building controls systems, including Verasys, and with OpenBlue, a dynamic connected platform for smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions from Johnson Controls.