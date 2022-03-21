ELKHART, Ind. — NIBCO INC. expands its line of high-performance ball valves to include 2 ½-, 3-, and 4-inch sizes of the 585HP-LF and 585HP-66-LF bronze ball valves in solder, threaded, and press end connections.

Designed for commercial and industrial applications, the lead-free and corrosion-resistant 585HP full port ball valve line allows for easier installation, adjustability, and long service life. The patented laser-welded construction eliminates the threaded body to body-end connection allowing for a higher operating pressure up to 1,000 CWP, and operating temperature up to 250°F.

The expanded 585HP line features a reversible handle providing flexibility for on-site modifications, large accessible packing nut, and a triple-sealed stem. These elements combine to make a valve that is easy to install, durable, and dependable.

Lightweight and North American-made, the line of 585HP valves have the following listings and certifications: MSS-SP110/145; IAPMO/ANSI Z1157; NSF/ANSI/CAN 61-8 Commercial Hot 180° F; NSF/ANSI 372; ICC-ES PMG-1558. For more information, visit www.nibco.com/585hp.