APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Delivering higher value for residential projects and helping commercial projects meet stringent demands, Uponor North America introduced a newly redesigned line of ProPEX® ball valves for PEX-a plumbing and hydronic distribution applications.

Manufactured from premium, lead-free, dezincification-resistant brass, these full-port ball valves feature positive tube stops that ensure installers insert the valve into the pipe far enough without overextension. The valves all feature a blowout-proof stem design to ensure a lifetime of trusted reliability that professionals have come to expect from Uponor. In addition, the ASTM F1960 connection method offers a solid, strong seal without the need for glues, torches, or fire watch, providing greater safety and cost savings on job sites.

The residential valves are available in sizes from ½-1 inch and feature a chrome-plated ball along with a stop and drain (waste) option. The commercial valves are available in sizes from ½-2 inches and feature a stainless-steel ball and stem along with stem extension kits to accommodate insulation thicknesses up to 2 inches.

“Uponor is committed to providing customers with products they can trust,” said Brett Boyum, vice president, marketing and offerings, Uponor. “These newly redesigned ball valves deliver on quality and reliability while providing greater value to help customers meet the performance and budget demands of today’s residential and commercial projects.”

Both ProPEX ball valve offerings meet IPC, UPC, and IRC building codes in addition to being listed to NSF 14, 61, 359, and 372 for residential and commercial construction. For more information, visit https://go.uponor.info/ballvalves.