LANCASTER, Pa. — U.S. Boiler Co. has significantly expanded its line of condensing, gas-adaptive boilers with a larger combi size and several heat-only models.

Introduced last spring, the high-efficiency Alta Combi boiler (136 MBH DHW/120 heating) grew rapidly in popularity, and the trade anticipated a wider size range and heat-only options. The stainless steel Alta Combi boiler is now available in 200-MBH DHW input (5.2-gpm/150-MBH heating input). In addition, Alta heat-only models are available in 120, 150, and 180 MBH.

At 95% AFUE, Alta boilers feature next-generation gas adaptive technology that provides short installation times and low operating costs. This technology provides true “no touch” combustion setup. There are no manual throttle or offset adjustments. Engineered for five-minute start-up, the boiler’s control system provides continuous, automatic, self-calibration of burner combustion by adapting to component wear, variations in fuel, environment, and vent air pressure to provide safe, efficient, and clean combustion at all times.

Converting any of the Alta models from natural gas to LP is simple. No additional parts or conversion kits are needed. Conversion is accomplished in two-steps: moving one switch and making a display entry.

The Alta also includes sensor-less reset technology, which performs the functions of a conventional outdoor reset without the need to install an outdoor sensor.

Domestic hot water response time is virtually instantaneous. DHW temperatures are maintained under all demand conditions, and the unit’s DHW recirculation system can be set to either economy or comfort mode.

Each Alta comes with value-added components and features, including lift-away front and side panels for three-sided access, boiler flow safety switch (UL353), a display indicator, ProPress compatibility, and more. An Alta FastPipe primary/secondary piping assembly is also included on combi models (optional on heating models). For more information, please visit

.