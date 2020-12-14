FREMONT, Calif. — Nationwide Boiler Inc., longstanding sales representative for Superior Boiler in northern and central California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, announced the acquisition of the Southern California territory. This transaction grants Nationwide Boiler exclusivity when selling Superior Boiler products throughout the entire state of California. The company has also taken on the Superior watertube boiler line, becoming the exclusive authorized representative for all Superior products throughout the west coast.

“The Southern California marketplace has over 20 million people and is one of the largest and most advanced industrial bases in the country,” said Larry Day, president and CEO of Nationwide Boiler. “While we continue to see success in our existing territory and beyond with our stock boiler program, the additional region and expanded product line allows us to better support existing customers within Southern California and increase our reach throughout the state. We look forward to new opportunities and continued growth through this acquisition.”

The transfer of the Southern California region from the previous representative, Mavtech Energy, was fully supported by Superior Boiler’s President and CEO, Doug Wright.

“We welcome the opportunity to further align our partnership with Nationwide Boiler for all of California,” Wright said. “We have no doubt the combined resources available between Nationwide Boiler and Superior Boiler will provide west coast customers with the best options available for boiler room-related equipment.”

Founded in 1917, Superior Boiler manufactures industrial watertube and flextube boilers, scotch marine and vertical firetube boilers for process steam, hot water and waste heat recovery, and high-efficiency hot water condensing boilers. Superior Boiler also builds a complete line of boiler-related equipment including deaerators, feedwater systems, economizers, and blowdown separators. For more information visit www.nationwideboiler.com.