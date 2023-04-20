GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Progressive AE continues to grow, evolve, and serve clients nationally, there is a parallel need to recruit and onboard top talent who will help drive efforts forward. To that end, the firm is expanding its geographic presence to the Detroit area, which will provide access to an expanded talent pool along with greater connectivity to local business partners, clients, and ongoing development in the region.

“Our passion for community is evident in who we are and what we do,” said Brad Thomas, president and CEO, Progressive AE. “We have 60 years’ experience in creating engaging, energetic, and collaborative communities in West Michigan and look forward to embedding ourselves in the Detroit area as well. It’s a logical step as our business continues to grow in Michigan and throughout the nation.”

Progressive AE will be a tenant of Chroma, a 75,000 square-foot fully-modernized historic building in Milwaukee Junction — a vibrant hub for design, creativity, and community engagement. In addition to the firm’s private office, Chroma co-working offers a variety of spaces and services to support business needs.

Having a physical presence in Detroit will help make Progressive AE a more attractive option for talent located in and around the area. In fact, the firm already has a solid foundation with several employees currently residing on the east side of the state, and many who previously lived there and have active relationships in that region.

“Each practice is committed to delivering project excellence for clients and we achieve this by drawing on national expertise and delivering it locally,” said David Krysak, director of practice development, Progressive AE. “Attracting top talent from within the communities we live and work is a key step in achieving this. We are excited to be a part of the Detroit community and look forward to growing our firm with top talent from the region.”

The Detroit location will mark Progressive AE's third office location. Other offices include Grand Rapids, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Team members in the Detroit office will receive professional growth opportunities as Progressive AE embarks on significant projects throughout the Midwest and the Carolinas.

