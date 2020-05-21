0034e™ and 0034ePlus™ ECM Circulators – Taco Comfort Solutions

CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco Comfort Solutions® has expanded its family of easy-to-use, high-efficiency ECM circulators with the addition of the 0034e™ and 0034ePlus™ models. With a maximum of 34 feet of head and 50 gpm, these circulators are available with cast iron or NSF/ANSI 61- and 372-certified stainless steel volutes, so they are ideal for closed-loop heating systems as well as domestic hot water recirculation systems. Both circulators also offer a convenient, rotatable control box cover for a professional look, no matter the orientation of the installed circulator.

The 0034e features an easy-to-use dial with five operating modes, including constant pressure, fixed speed, Taco’s exclusive activeADAPT™ self-adjusting proportional pressure, and 0-10V capability. The 0034ePlus adds proportional pressure and more constant pressure settings as well as a digital display with real-time feedback, including watts, gpm, feet of head, and rpm. Both circulators are dual-voltage 115V/230V.

Both new circulators come with exclusive features that make Taco’s ECM high-efficiency circulators so easy to use, including SureStart® automatic unblocking and air purging, BIO Barrier® black iron oxide protection, dual electrical knockouts, 6-inch stranded leads, recessed flange nut-grabbers, and double insulation so no ground wire is needed. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com.