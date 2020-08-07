CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco Comfort Solutions® has redesigned its commercial pump line to not only meet but exceed 2020 DOE efficiency standards. Now with even higher efficiencies, the Taco FI & CI Series end suction pumps and KV & KS vertical in-line pumps provide quiet, dependable performance for a variety of applications, including heating, air conditioning, pressure boosting, cooling water transfer, and water supply applications.

The new Taco FI, CI, KV, and KS Series pumps feature standard NEMA-frame motors for easier serviceability and shorter lead times. High-efficiency ECM motors up to 30 horsepower are also available as part of Taco’s Oe (optimized performance) package. Paired with a VFD, Taco’s Oe Package pumps provide increased performance, longer service life, more uptime, and higher reliability.

All Taco commercial pumps come with exclusive Taco Tags featuring eLink™, winner of the 2019 AHR Expo Software Innovation Award. Taco Tags provide customers with important product information on mobile devices via NFC (near-field communication) technology. A scan of the Taco Tag links customers to eLink, Taco’s cloud-based service to provide product-specific information including specs, model numbers, replacement parts, instruction sheets, and more. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com.