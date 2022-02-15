OLATHE, Kan. — Terracon , an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, acquired Wang Engineering Inc. of Lombard, Illinois, which specializes in geotechnical engineering, construction inspection, and materials testing services.

Over the past 39 years, Wang has provided geotechnical services to a wide range of clients throughout the U.S., including state and federal government as well as the private sector. The company has extensive experience performing geotechnical services for the city of Chicago; the Illinois and Indiana departments of transportation; and on other public transportation projects, including highways, tollways, and railroads.

A subsidiary company, Wang Testing Services Inc., has been sold separately and was not purchased by Terracon as part of the acquisition. Wang Engineering and Terracon will continue to work with Wang Testing Services Inc. as a teaming partner.

“Wang is a well-respected provider of geotechnical engineering services in Illinois and Indiana with an impressive track record,” said Gayle Packer, chair, president, and CEO, Terracon. “We look forward to the addition of Wang’s highly qualified team as we expand our services to transportation and infrastructure clients.”

Wang’s 25 employees will immediately become part of Terracon. The firm will continue to operate locally as Wang Engineering Inc., a Terracon company, and the transition will be seamless for clients. The new acquisition is supported by Terracon’s existing offices in Chicago, Glendale Heights, Downers Grove, and Hartford, Illinois, as well as offices throughout Indiana and nearby states.

“Joining Terracon enables Wang to continue to provide the same high level of quality services we’ve always provided to our clients, while providing expanded access to Terracon’s national resources and expertise,” said Paul Wang, president, Wang Engineering. “We look forward to sharing our enhanced capabilities to benefit our clients.”

“As a 100 percent employee-owned firm, we feel joining with Terracon is a terrific fit with how we value our employees,” said Corina Farez, P.E., P.G., and vice president of Wang Engineering. “Our employees will continue to grow and bring new enhancements to our client relationships.”

The transaction was brokered by Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) of Denver. “We worked hard to find the best fit for the outstanding Wang Engineering team, and Terracon has already exceeded our expectations,” said Jessica Barclay, managing partner, EFCG. “They listened extremely well throughout the process and have prepared for integration and joint pursuit of new business opportunities with amiable professionalism.”

