OLATHE, Kan. — Terracon acquired Environmental Planning Group (EPG), headquartered in Phoenix. EPG is a privately held consulting company with more than two decades serving public- and private-sector clients in the Western U.S. and nationally.

Founded in 1999, EPG offers interdisciplinary services including environmental planning and permitting, landscape architecture planning and design, biological and cultural resources, earth sciences, paleontology, public involvement, geographic information systems (GIS), and environmental mitigation and construction support.

“EPG brings a tremendous wealth of experience and strong professional presence in the region, further enhancing our environmental engineering and consulting services in the Southwest and Western U.S.,” said Gayle Packer, president and CEO, Terracon. “We’re excited for this great team of professionals to bring their talents to our shared vision of client service, now and in the future.”

EPG’s approximately 50 employees will immediately become part of Terracon, serving clients from offices in Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Las Vegas. The organization will continue to serve clients locally as Environmental Planning Group, a Terracon Company.

“This opportunity is a result of our ongoing commitment to providing excellent capabilities and service to our clients,” said Paul Trenter, CEO of EPG. “Becoming part of Terracon’s national team of experts will leverage our existing strengths and set us on a new path for growth.”

The company’s diverse portfolio of clients and projects includes electrical transmission and generation, oil and gas, mining, municipal and private development, communities, parks and recreation, transportation, and other infrastructure projects. For more information, visit www.terracon.com.