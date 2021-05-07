OLATHE, Kan. — Terracon is excited to announce that Pivvot and its 20 employees have joined the company, bringing together Pivvot’s location intelligence with Terracon’s multidiscipline engineering consulting services and proprietary data solutions to enhance project delivery for energy-sector clients.

Pivvot streamlines projects with geospatial location intelligence, including renewable energy siting and suitability, electric transmission and pipeline routing, environmental impact analysis, and custom data acquisition. The company primarily serves clients in the power generation and transmission, engineering and construction, and oil and natural gas markets.

“Our clients demand innovative solutions that keep their projects moving forward quickly and efficiently,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO. “Pivvot’s location intelligence solutions, together with Terracon’s own suite of technology products for site selection and project data management, allow us to leverage the power of data to accelerate projects and provide an unmatched client experience.”

Kansas City-based Pivvot and its employees will immediately become part of Terracon. The firm will continue to operate as Pivvot Inc., and the transition will be seamless for clients.

“Pivvot and Terracon share a common goal to use technology to empower employees and provide our clients with high-quality technical services focused on speed, efficiency, and partnership to streamline project delivery,” said Evan Conway, CEO, Pivvot. “We’re excited to join Terracon to enhance our current offerings and expertise and collaborate to develop new ways to solve industry challenges through quality data.”

The new acquisition is supported by Terracon’s Innovation Division and national environmental and geotechnical service lines and data. Pivvot’s location intelligence products and services complement Terracon’s other proprietary technology offerings. These include the award-winning Stage1 tool, which maps valuable geotechnical and environmental data for clients during site selection, and TARGETID, an interactive, map-based tool allowing clients to visualize, filter, and manage large amounts of construction materials testing and observation data in real time, driving timely decision-making to speed project delivery.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record’s 2021 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For more information, visit terracon.com.