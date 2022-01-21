NEW YORK — Jennifer Brunton and Ozlen Ozkurt have assumed key leadership positions in the water business line at WSP USA, a premier engineering and professional services consultancy.

Brunton takes over as New York district water business line leader, developing and implementing the firm’s water business strategy. She will draw on the firm’s multidiscipline expertise in water, wastewater, and surface water to help clients solve complex urban infrastructure and environment challenges to enhance our natural and built environment.

Ozkurt joins the firm as the Northeast region water resources technical leader. She is responsible for spearheading the company’s regional water market growth strategy, providing consistency in technical standards and project execution, and serving as account manager for strategic regional clients.

“I am extremely proud to see these two women assume their leadership roles,” said Karen Block, WSP USA Water business line executive. “Jennifer is a testament to the in-house leadership we focus on building at WSP, and Ozlen represents the level of professional we aim to attract as we grow our water business in target markets. These talented women bring vision, energy, and strategy to the top of our organization and illustrate the value of diverse leadership our company is so committed to fostering.”

Brunton, an 18-year veteran of WSP with 24 years of experience, has been a trailblazer in solving water resource-related challenges. Based in New Jersey, she has contributed to the resiliency planning and protection of dozens of miles of shoreline and the restoration of more than 1,000 acres of natural habitat.

She is a graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington, with a bachelor’s degree in environmental affairs, and the University of California, Berkeley, with a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering. Brunton was also the recipient of the 2021 WSP Leadership Award. She is a registered engineer, a certified ecosystem restoration practitioner and a certified floodplain manager.

Based in New York, Ozkurt comes to WSP with more than 20 years of experience in roles of increasing responsibility leading water resource teams across multiple geographic markets. For the past seven years, she served as water department manager for a nationwide planning, engineering and construction firm, providing strategic direction and overseeing multimillion dollar projects.

Ozkurt is a graduate of Istanbul Technical University in Turkey with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering, and a graduate of City University of New York with a doctorate in civil engineering with specialization in water resources. She is a registered professional engineer, certified Envision sustainability professional and registered certified flood manager.

An active member of numerous professional organizations, Ozkurt received the Outstanding Woman Award from the Women Builders Council and has authored or co-authored 15 publications on water.

“The addition of Jennifer and Ozlen to Northeast leadership is a great benefit to both our growing WSP team and our clients,” said Bernie McNeilly, WSP’s Northeast region president. “They each provide a valuable understanding of the unique and evolving water issues facing our clients and bring their particular knowledge and skill to bear in delivering innovative, Future Ready solutions to address those challenges.”

For more information, visit

.