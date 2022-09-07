SACRAMENTO — WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, has welcomed five leaders with collective multisector expertise to its Northern California District leadership team.

Eric Biland joined WSP to serve as the local business leader for water; Becky Clift, from a recent acquisition, was promoted to the business line leader for property and buildings; Rajiv Dabir joined as business line leader for energy; Elizabeth Justison was promoted to business line leader for transportation; and Lauren Tsoi was promoted to local business leader for advisory.

“WSP has been experiencing tremendous growth in northern California, so having several proven leaders join and elevate to leadership roles in the district will be of tremendous value to our clients,” said Paula Gartner, senior vice president and Northern California District lead. “This group is bringing fresh ideas and perspectives to the leadership team that will further expand WSP’s reputation as the best-in-class provider of transportation, building, energy, water, and advisory services in northern California.”

As the local business leader for water, Biland will provide leadership to ensure quality and delivery of water programs. He will develop existing and new business relationships in the region and be responsible for innovation and enterprise work as well as corporate compliance with all local, state, and federal environmental regulations. He will also work with clients to address their current and future water resource and environmental challenges.

Biland previously served as a senior engineer for a California-based engineering services firm and has actively managed a design and construction company specializing in lakes, treatment ponds, stormwater detention, and trash capture systems as director of a water resources engineering group. He provides expertise in stormwater, sanitary sewer, recycled, and potable water systems as well as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) floodplain work, water quality compliance, and pump station designs and modernizations.

Clift will provide leadership to the property and buildings district business line in collaboration with other leaders in the district and region as well as with WSP partners in operations and strategic growth.

Clift has been a part of the mechanical-electrical-plumbing consulting industry for most of her 30-year career and has a passion and expertise in health care design. Most recently, she served as a senior principal for tk1sc, a California-based mechanical-electrical-plumbing (MEP) design firm that was acquired by WSP in 2021.

Her experience spans many other market sectors, including science and technology, commercial, higher education, and utility infrastructure. One of her recent projects was the first all-electric hospital campus in the U.S. at University of California, Irvine Medical Center. Her diverse experience has allowed Clift to develop long-standing teams, mentor staff and deliver high-quality results for clients.

In his new role at WSP, Dabir will provide leadership to the energy business line. He will help clients become Future Ready® through sustainable planning and design and prepare them for emerging market disrupters.

Dabir arrives at WSP with more than 25 years of energy and sustainability experience in California, most recently having served as the sustainability group manager for Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART). In this position, he led the sustainability and energy division teams and was responsible for implementing the long-term sustainability action plan to reduce BART’s and the San Francisco Bay Area’s environmental footprint by conserving energy, reducing emissions, reducing waste generation, conserving water, and adapting to climate changes. Dabir has also served as the manager of customer energy solutions at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Throughout his career, Dabir has worked for private and public energy firms, serving in multiple management positions with a focus on energy efficiency, demand response, renewable energy, energy storage, and water conservation.

In her new role, Justison will lead the transportation business line for northern California and will oversee WSP’s delivery of key regional infrastructure projects and programs in the region.

Justison originally joined the firm in 1998 as a new graduate and later re-joined in 2011. During her 24-year career, she has been instrumental in implementing both projects and programs, including delivery, policy development, technology selection, operations implementation, and strategic planning. She works as an advisor to help transportation agencies solve complex issues and manages various design builds and emergency response projects. Some of the key projects that she has supported include BAIFA Express Lanes Program Management, BART to Silicon Valley, Link21, RCTC 1-15 Express Lanes, and CCTA Innovate 680.

Tsoi leads the planning team in the northern California district and will develop and implement strategic growth plans across multiple sectors, providing business development and leadership to promote the team’s growth and expansion.

Tsoi is an experienced transportation planning and policy practitioner with more than 17 years of industry experience. Her depth of experience covers transportation policy; strategy development; operations planning; and regional, corridor, and feasibility studies for rail, bus, and ferry transit. She is also a successful project manager who has led multidisciplinary teams of planners, engineers, and technical staff on a wide range of planning studies. At WSP, she served as the project manager for the Madera Transit Plan and for the San Mateo County Transportation Authority Alternative Commute Relief/Transportation Demand Management Plan. For more information, visit

