EAST YORK, Pa. — Stambaugh Ness (SN) named Tim Wagner as director, client learning and development experience. In this new position, Wagner brings 17+ years of experience in creating educational programs that align solutions with the needs of project-based firms within the architecture and engineering (AE) industry.

Integrating leading-edge learning methodologies, Wagner will develop a comprehensive and engaging curriculum that meets not only current needs but anticipates what AE firms will need to know in the future to be successful.

Prior to joining SN, Wagner spent several years at Deltek, most recently as director of customer enablement. He was primarily responsible for partner learning content with the Deltek Training Network, the creation and oversight of virtual and live training workshops for clients in the AE and government contracting industries, and oversight of Deltek Learning Zone operations and sales. Earlier in his career, Wagner served as a controller and director of Finance within the AE industry. This front-line industry experience and understanding of the inner workings of an AE firm gives Wagner a unique perspective that will be of benefit to SN's clients.

"The addition of Tim Wagner to SN is significant and intentional; accelerating our desire to expand learning and development opportunities to AE firms nationally,” said Steven L. Hake, president and CEO, Stambaugh Ness. “It's the perfect next step in our efforts to provide anticipatory solutions that help firms to be future-ready."

