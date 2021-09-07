YORK, Pa. — Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin Hebblethwaite, FSMPS, CPSM, as director of business development. In his role, Hebblethwaite will help communicate the SN story within the architecture and engineering (AE) market space, deepen industry relationships, strengthen the firm's business development model, and work collaboratively with SN's practice area leaders to maximize overall client experience.

Kevin's 25-year career includes business development, marketing, and management for technology-centric professional services companies. His previous roles, as an ERP principal consultant and president/CEO of an engineering consulting firm, position Kevin well to serve SN's clients with anticipatory solutions and products for a future-ready firm.

A member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) since 1999, Kevin has served in several leadership positions, including president and board member for the society headquarters' board of directors and president of the SMPS Atlanta chapter.

“As we continue to invest in and enhance our client-centric strategies, the addition of Kevin is a tremendous asset to SN's business development team,” said Steven L Hake, president and CEO, Stambaugh Ness. “His wealth of experiences within the AE industry and his commitment to exceptional client service make him uniquely qualified to promote the SN story to firms nationally."

