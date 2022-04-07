LOS ANGELES — Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell announced Suad Cisic has joined the company as managing director of client services. The hire supports the firm’s strategy to expand its share of L.A.’s water and wastewater market.

A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of engineering and construction consulting experience, Cisic has a proven track record of positioning for, capturing, and delivering highly technical projects and programs. Throughout his career, he has successfully led the strategic growth of new geographies, markets, and client relationships both domestically and overseas. Notable projects include major water and wastewater treatment plant upgrades, large-scale pump station and water conveyance system design and construction, and water reclamation and reuse implementation.

Brown and Caldwell has a rich history of delivering environmental projects to enhance L.A.’s communities. Cisic will build on this foundation and partner with municipal and private clients, aligning the firm’s technical solutions to help overcome complex challenges related to water scarcity, aging infrastructure, and dependence on imported water supplies.

“I am delighted to welcome a respected leader in Suad to our growing L.A. business,” said Dan Bunce, senior vice president, Brown and Caldwell. “His experience, technical knowledge, and results-oriented approach will greatly benefit our clients in making investments go further and safeguarding LA’s water future.”

A California-licensed professional engineer, Cisic holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Zagreb (Croatia), a sanitary engineering diploma from the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education (Holland), and a water and wastewater treatment plant operator certificate from the Fondation de L’eau (France). For more information, visit

.