JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Terracon, a national consulting engineering firm, is excited to announce Gordy Steadman has joined Terracon’s Jacksonville office to manage business development, client relations, and strategic planning for the Northeast Florida market.

Steadman has more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry. He has served as president for NAIOP Northeast Florida and Florida’s First Coast Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors as well as vice chairman of the Valdosta State University Alumni Association. He has also served as a guest lecturer at Valdosta State University and the University of North Florida and completed the Executive Education Program at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Steadman currently serves on the advisory board for the Construction Management program at the University of North Florida and has been an active member of JAXUSA Partnership and the First Coast Manufacturers Association. He is a graduate of Valdosta State University. For more information, visit www.terracon.com.