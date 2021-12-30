TOWSON, Md. — IRWIN®, a provider of hand tools and power tool accessories, launched its SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ self-feed bits and auger bits. The new line of SPEEDBOR SUPREME bits are engineered for high performance wood drilling and are designed to withstand repeated nail strikes. The bits’ high-speed steel cutting edge maintain sharpness due to the durable bi-metal construction.

The SPEEDBOR SUPREME self-feed and auger bits provide users with a long life and durability on the job site, even cutting through nail embedded wood.

IRWIN SPEEDBOR SUPREME self-feed bits and auger bits are sold in a variety of lengths and diameters, allowing users to tackle challenging wood-drilling needs with ease. The bits are made to deliver fast, high-performing drilling by cutting through both clean and nail embedded wood and feature a re-sharpenable cutting edge, aggressive screw tip, and black oxide coating for enhanced corrosion resistance.

“Professionals know that durability is crucial on the job site, “said Harry Zhong, senior product manager at Stanley Black & Decker. “IRWIN is committed to providing our valued users with accessory solutions that are designed to stand up to the toughest challenges every time they are put to use.”

SPEEDBOR SUPREME Self-Feed Bit Features:

The self-feed bits have a high-speed steel cutting edge and an aggressive screw tip that quickly drills through lumber. Engineered to cut through the most challenging drilling applications, IRWIN SPEEDBOR SUPREME 2-9/16-inch self-feed bit drills 6.3X holes vs. IRWIN’s previous model, when drilling into 1-1/2-inch thick Brazilian oak hardwood. Designed to make quick, clean holes with minimum interruptions, the self-feed bits have an extended shank that can cut 4-by-4-inch lumber without extensions and an included replacement tip. The self-feed bits can be used in standard drill chucks and the 7/16-inch quick change hex allows for compatibility with quick change ready right-angle drills. The self-feed bits are suited for drilling holes to run electrical cabling; conduits; and PVC pipe for water, drain and waste lines. For more information, visit www.irwintools.com/product/speedborsupreme.