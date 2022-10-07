SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Ever-Green Energy announced the appointment of Luke Gaalswyk as president and the promotion of Michael Auger to senior vice president and chief business officer — a newly created role within the company. Both appointments were made in response to the organization’s continued growth in both size and footprint.

“We are on an exciting trajectory as an organization,” said Ken Smith, CEO, Ever-Green Energy. “We are engaged in innovative, low-carbon projects across the U.S. while also expanding our operating locations. We are thrilled to have Luke join our growing team and to have Michael take on this new role for Ever-Green. The energy system is undergoing a historic transformation, and our approach enables us to deliver value to our customers and clients while demonstrating our core values to everyone with whom we engage.”

Located in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Ever-Green operates and manages energy and water systems in five states with a deep commitment to financial and environmental stewardship. The company has more than doubled its footprint since 2020 while also developing and consulting on several low-carbon energy projects across the country, from California to Vermont. Ever-Green’s team has grown to over 150 employees, and approximately 25% of its team are military veterans

Gaalswyk joins the company as its president and newest employee, adding to a strong bench of leaders. He will report to Ken Smith, who continues to lead the company as CEO of Ever-Green Energy and as president and CEO of District Energy St. Paul, which owns Ever-Green Energy.

“I have admired Ever-Green Energy from a distance over the years, and I am eager to get started in this role,” said Gaalswyk. “This organization has a stellar reputation of delivering exceptional service and sustainable energy solutions, treating people well and giving back to the community. I am looking forward to working with the team to build on this track record as we grow the business and help our customers navigate the energy transition in the years ahead.”

Gaalswyk most recently served as vice president and Midwest regional general manager at Clearway Community Energy, where he was responsible for leading its district energy businesses in both Minneapolis and Omaha. As president of Ever-Green Energy, Gaalswyk will oversee corporate services, including legal, risk management, marketing and public relations, human resources, environmental health and safety, sustainability, information systems, and commercial strategy, to support its rapidly growing footprint of operations and innovative, low-carbon development projects.

Auger has been with Ever-Green since 2015, serving as the company’s chief legal, risk, and governance officer. He has been integral to the strategies and execution behind the company’s growth and was recently recognized as an In-House Counsel Award winner from Minnesota Lawyer. As chief business officer, Auger will be responsible for advancing the capabilities, tools, and business processes used across the company. As he transitions into this new role, he will continue to serve as Ever-Green’s chief legal officer and report to Gaalswyk.

“I look forward to taking on this new role and partnering with Luke and the rest of the team as we formalize enterprise services as a business unit within the company,” said Auger. “The company’s growth is directly related to how we approach managing the businesses of the systems we operate and is a key differentiator for us in the marketplace. Maintaining our focus on our customers and team members while continuing the ongoing effort to advance our tools and processes is critical for the organization to sustain and exceed its current growth trajectory.”

