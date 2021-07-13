RAPID CITY, S.D. — Former South Dakota state representative Scyller Borglum has joined WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, as the national underground storage market sector leader for the firm’s energy business.

In her new role, Borglum will pursue work and build relationships with current and emerging clients, develop strategies to grow the firm’s business in the underground storage market, manage underground storage pursuits across the U.S., and promote underground storage as a cost-effective, safe, and long-term solution for storing industrial quantities of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons.

“Scyller brings a strong combination of technical skills and diverse work experience to WSP,” said Roger Blair, WSP national energy business line leader. “She shares our vision and philosophy to help our clients meet today’s challenges in maintaining and storing reliable energy supplies, reducing the environmental impact of operations and improving overall resiliency.”

Prior to joining WSP, Borglum served South Dakota District 32 as a member of the state House of Representatives from August 2018 to December 2020, serving on the Health and Human Services, Judiciary, and Military and Veterans Affairs committees.

She has been part of the engineering staff at several energy companies, including Marathon and RESPEC, and from 2016-2017 she served as a fellow at the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education.

A Fulbright Scholar, Borglum graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Montana Technical University with a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in petroleum engineering, Duke University with a master’s degree in theological studies, and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology with a doctorate in geological engineering.

She is currently a member of the Society of Women Engineers, Society of Petroleum Engineers, American Association of Rock Mechanics, and Graduate Women in Science.