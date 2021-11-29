Hello, my name is Herb Woerpel, and I’m a music addict. I admit it …

Sitting at a desk all day long in a home office affords me the opportunity to surround myself with tunes at all times – just as long as I’m not on the phone or engaged in a Zoom meeting. Without a doubt, my days are better with a soundtrack.

My musical palette is expansive, covering nearly all genres and generations. Whether it’s Fleetwood Mac or Mac Miller, Black Sabbath or Black Midi, Van Halen or Greta Van Fleet, I enjoy it all. The more eclectic, the better. And, whenever in doubt, I always follow the sage advice of "This is Spinal Tap's" Nigel Tafnel and crank the dial to 11.

This summer, I was lucky enough to see Dead and Company in concert. And while Jerry Garcia has been deceased for more than 25 years, John Mayer (yes, that John Mayer…) filled in admirably.

While the band was busy stealing my face (cheers, my fellow Deadheads!), I took a moment to appreciate the massive stage setup the band employed. With two full drum sets; multiple keyboards; dozens of guitars; and the ancillary monitors, lights, and infrastructure that keeps it all together, a touring band is much like a traveling circus. Every night, the intricate pieces of the puzzle must be assembled, sound tested, disassembled, packed away, and shipped off to the next city — with little to no margin for error — so that the process can be repeated again and again.

While the musicians on stage get all the shine, it’s the roadies, tour managers, technicians, and grunts on the ground who are largely responsible for ensuring the show goes on as planned.

Editor-in-chief Herb Woerpel (right) attending a Dead and Company concert in September in Detroit.

Ambassadors of Efficiency

Manufacturers' reps are the roadies of the HVACR industry. They’re burdened with immense responsibility yet rarely get the credit they deserve.

These individuals wear many hats. They’re expected to keep the engineering community current by sharing the latest equipment technology, costs, and delivery times; offer construction assistance for HVAC projects; and more through shop drawing submittals, equipment startup, operation, and maintenance (O&M) manuals, training sessions, equipment warranties, etc.

Throughout the design process, engineers often rely on manufacturers' reps for guidance pertaining to specific equipment types and performance.

Engineered Systems wants to make sure these workhorses get the acclaim they deserve. In the May 2022 issue, we intend to showcase 25 of the best manufacturer’s reps throughout the country in our inaugural Ambassadors of Efficiency Manufacturers’ Reps of the Year contest.

Five manufacturers’ reps will be chosen to represent five regions across the U.S. (Northeast, Northwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest). It’s our goal to recognize reps with outstanding business plans – those who are not only good at moving equipment but also excel at providing training, maintaining strong relationships, and ensuring the supply chain pipeline remains stronger than steel.

Do you work with an exemplary manufacturers' rep. who is dedicated to providing the best product possible for every project? If so, let the industry know how much you value their partnership by nominating them for this award.

While the industry continues to do its part in navigating the challenges of COVID-19, let’s make sure our manufacturers' reps, the true ambassadors of efficiency, get the respect they deserve. Nominations are due by Feb. 25, 2022. For more information, or to submit your nomination, visit https://www.esmagazine.com/ambassadors-of-efficiency-manufacturer-reps-of-the-year.