Today’s the Last Day to Nominate your HVACR Manufacturers’ Rep.

Nominations for Engineered Systems’ Ambassadors of Efficiency contest close today!

By Herb Woerpel
Ambassadors of Efficiency

FIGURE 1. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 24, 2023. 

February 24, 2023
Do you work with an exemplary manufacturer rep. who is dedicated to providing the best product possible for every project?

If so, then show off their expertise by nominating them in Engineered Systems' second-annual Ambassadors of Efficiency Manufacturer Reps of the Year contest.

Twenty-five manufacturer’s reps will be chosen to represent five regions across the U.S. (Northeast, Northwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest). The winners will be announced in the May 2023 issue of Engineered Systems. Simply follow the steps below to fill out the nomination form. Please submit your nomination form to Engineered Systems by the end of the day!

Herb woerpel

