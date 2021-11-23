NEW YORK — Mechanical engineers Trevor Boz and Philip Brychta each have been promoted to senior vice president within the New York Property and Buildings business at WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy.

For more than 13 years at WSP USA, Boz has served as the project executive and mechanical team leader on multiple projects. He is responsible for the design of HVAC and mechanical engineering systems on a variety of project types, including laboratories, health care facilities, complex commercial structures, and industrial buildings. He leads the firm’s New York science and technology practice.

“Trevor has been heavily involved within our team’s science and technology and health care sectors,” said John Bredehorst, executive vice president for property and buildings. “He is passionate about designing facilities that enable researchers to innovate and deliver life-transforming medicines and products.”

Boz has taken leadership roles on many of WSP’s projects involving pharmaceutical research spaces, laboratories for health care, institutional campus building renovations and expansion, medical schools, complex physics laboratories, and health care facilities.

Boz graduated from Binghamton University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is a registered professional engineer in multiple states and an accredited professional for the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC’s) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program and has achieved his project management professional (PMP) certification.

Some of his notable projects include Quest Diagnostics Flagship Laboratory, Northwell Health Core Labs, Barbados National Lab, and more than 1 million square feet of renovation and new construction for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Brychta has 19 years of experience in mechanical engineering, all with WSP USA. His experience covers various project types, including commercial, government, education, residential, and hospitality.

“Philip is a well-organized, efficient leader with involvement in all phases of design, from project conception through construction completion,” Bredehorst said. “He has a keen understanding of the complexities and nuances inherent in the development and refurbishment of very complex buildings and has engineered projects in numerous countries around the world.”

Brychta has served as project manager on many projects, providing guidance to multidisciplinary teams and contributing his technical expertise. He works diligently to ensure that the highest quality standards are applied and is a key lead in the firms ISO9001 quality assurance program.

Some of his notable projects include the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas; the U.S. Embassy in Athens, Greece; the Milstein Center at Barnard College; 100 Rock at Rutgers University; and Tiffany’s Flagship Store in New York City.

Brychta graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in architectural engineering. He is a professional engineer in New York, a LEED accredited professional, and a member of ASHRAE.

