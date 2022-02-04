WILMINGTON, Mass. — The Kelvin Group, a newly launched parent company dedicated to building a collaborative group of the largest independent industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services companies in the U.S., acquired Refrigeration Design & Service Inc. (RD&S), an industrial refrigeration services and design/build provider based in metropolitan Philadelphia with offices in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, and Deatsville, Alabama. RD&S provides a full line of services to meet the needs of the industrial refrigeration marketplace across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

The Kelvin Group, backed by Southfield Capital out of Greenwich, Connecticut, currently owns American Refrigeration Company (ARC) and HCG Associates and maintains oversight capabilities of both companies. Adding RD&S effectively expands the parent company’s footprint and service area over a significant portion of the Northeast and into the mid-Atlantic region and southeastern portion of the U.S. Customers of all three companies will benefit from the economies of scale and expanded service offerings now available from the Kelvin Group.

“We’re delighted to welcome the RD&S team to the Kelvin family,” said Michael Sirois, CEO, the Kelvin Group. “Adding RD&S’ leadership, field service depth, and experience to our existing team will undoubtedly enhance the mission critical industrial refrigeration and supply chain solutions we currently provide.”

“We’re thrilled to join the growing group of companies within the Kelvin Group and allow our customers and employees to enjoy the benefits of their expanded operations and capabilities,” said Bil Sauer, president, RD&S. “All of the companies operating under the Kelvin Group’s oversight share our commitment to providing the highest quality services and maintenance and ensure customer satisfaction. We’re honored to be part of a winning team driven to achieve the highest client satisfaction and continue our long standing and mutually beneficial relationship between ARC and RD&S.”

