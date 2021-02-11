WILMINGTON, Mass. — American Refrigeration Company (ARC), an independent commercial and industrial mission critical mechanical services company in New England, acquired Capitol Engineering Co, a commercial/industrial HVAC system design, installation, and service company.

ARC currently serves more than 500 clients across the northeast region of the U.S. in the food and beverage, cold storage arena, pharmaceutical, and process industries. ARC provides services and maintenance for the operations of food processors, cold storage facilities, critical industrial refrigeration infrastructure, and supply chain links. Merging and integrating the operations and talented staff of Capitol Engineering with ARC will significantly enhance the company’s HVAC design, installation, and service capabilities currently available to its customers located throughout New England. Capitol Engineering’s customers will benefit from the additional resources and complementary services ARC is widely known for.

“We’re delighted to welcome Capitol Engineering to the ARC family,” said Bill Fleming, president, ARC. “Adding Capitol Engineering’s leadership, engineering depth, and experience to our existing team will undoubtedly enhance the HVAC service and maintenance solutions we currently provide to the region.”

Capitol Engineering was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1937 and moved its offices to Newton in 1972. John G. Frugard, who joined Capitol in 1989, took over ownership as company president in 2009 with a goal of continuing the founders’ legacy of designing, installing, and maintaining the most innovative HVAC systems in New England. Today, Capitol Engineering provides soundly engineered and installed HVAC systems while staying current with technology and trends.

“We look forward to joining an already great company and helping to expand their operations and capabilities. It’s a win for both companies as well as our customers,” said Frugard. “ARC’s reputation for providing the highest quality services and maintenance aligns perfectly with our philosophical approach to customer satisfaction. We saw this integration as a sensible opportunity and look forward to being part of a growing company with the goal of the highest client satisfaction in New England.”

