DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane redesigned its VariTrane Single Duct VAV unit to significantly improve acoustical performance and deliver superior energy efficiency while meeting the specific needs of today’s demanding IAQ requirements. Highly efficient, these units offer a low, certified air leakage rate.

Designed for easy installation and simplified start-up, the VariTrane Single Duct VAV unit offers low-sound levels. Engineers and contractors can opt to equip their units with a factory-mounted and commissioned controls on these single-duct VAV units. Factory commissioning can generate significant cost reduction by saving as much as 30 minutes per unit during startup. For more information, visit www.trane.com.