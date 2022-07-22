DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane – by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator – released a new generation of Precedent® rooftop units to market, consolidating the legacy Precedent and Voyager 2 offerings. The first models in the redesigned series, the Precedent standard efficiency 6- to 25-ton units, are available now.

The Precedent, enabled by Symbio® 700, are designed to meet the next era of energy efficiency requirements. The new Precedent portfolio will include capacities from 3-25 tons, a full range of tonnages and heating types, and improved efficiency levels. The new single-product family of light commercial unitary rooftops will be released in phases now through 2024.

Available immediately, the Precedent standard efficiency 6- to 25-ton cooling and gas units feature various improvements and upgrades, including part-load efficiency ratings that comply with new industry efficiency requirements. New Precedent units are enabled by the Symbio 700 controller to easily monitor and control HVAC systems and harness building connectivity for advanced troubleshooting and energy management.

Additional benefits across the entire product family include:

Compliant with U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) 2023 minimum efficiency regulations helping to reduce utility costs;

New serviceability enhancements include hinged access to the control panel, color-coded wiring with keyed connectors, and a direct drive plenum fan and motor;

Connection with the Symbio Service and Installation App for easy commissioning, monitoring, and troubleshooting; and

A new three-year parts warranty provides extra peace of mind.

Four product options in the Precedent line are available and suit a range of applications:

Cooling – optional electric heat, is an all-electric option;

Gas Pack – pairs electric cooling with gas heating;

Heat Pump – couples refrigerant-system cooling and heating, providing an all-electric solution; and

Hybrid/Dual Fuel – combines heat pump cooling and heating with gas auxiliary heating.

For more information, visit www.trane.com.