SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck has incorporated its Vari-Green® motor in select models of its axial direct drive rooftop fans. This offering provides all of the controllability of a variable frequency drive (VFD) in a smaller, low-maintenance package that simplifies installation and reduces field costs. Greenheck axial direct drive fan models now available with Vari-Green technology include exhaust and supply hooded rooftop models RE2, RS2, RCE3, and RCS3 in seven sizes ranging from 24 to 60 and exhaust upblast rooftop model RDU in five sizes ranging from 24 to 48. These models are available with Vari-Green single- and three-phase motor options up to 5 hp and are ideal for warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. Vari-Green motors feature IE5 Ultra-Premium motor efficiencies and integrated, pre-programmed drives that eliminate the need to purchase a separate VFD. Additional Vari-Green features include standard onboard internal shaft grounding and onboard motor protections including overheat, locked rotor, stall, and overload. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.
Axial Rooftop Fans with Vari-Green Motor Technology – Greenheck
October 11, 2021
