SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck, a provider of air movement equipment offering a comprehensive selection of products for commercial HVAC systems, announced the incorporation of patented Northern Light® UV-C technology into its line of AMPLIFY™ overhead HVLS fans today.

“We’re excited to add this technology to our AMPLIFY overhead fans,” said Tim Busby, general manager, fans, Greenheck. “This applied innovation will truly make a difference in indoor spaces.”

AMPLIFY with Northern Light’s unique, patented design combines the air cleaning benefit of upper-room UV lighting with the air circulation capabilities of overhead fans. Upper-room UV lighting systems (also known as UVGI) have been used for decades to help control airborne pathogens in medical facilities and are recommended by the CDC, ASHRAE, and other organizations as part of a multilayer strategy to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The addition of air movement has been shown to increase UV-C’s effectiveness.

With Northern Light technology, non-ozone generating UV-C bulbs are installed inside the AMPLIFY fan blades and positioned toward the tips of the blades where the majority of air movement occurs for the most effective inactivation of pathogens. The uplight design directs UV-C light away from occupants and into the upper room, where air is being circulated by the fan, minimizing UV radiation exposure for safer system operation. The result is a system that is more effective than traditional air-cleaning technologies at inactivating airborne pathogens and distributing clean air in occupied spaces.

“Greenheck is taking its AMPLIFY overhead fans to new heights by incorporating Northern Light UV-C technology,” added Busby. “Large-scale testing of the Northern Light product has shown increased inactivation of airborne pathogens while the AMPLIFY fan’s air movement increases comfort in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings.”

Northern Light technology is currently available on AMPLIFY DC-5 overhead fans in four diameters ranging from 6-16 feet nominally with more models and sizes to be added. For more information, visit www.greeheck.com.