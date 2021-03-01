SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck high volume low speed (HVLS) fans can now be specified with electronic air cleaning technology. A needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI®) accessory is available on all models of Greenheck HVLS fans. The NPBI accessory, designed to be installed on the ceiling near the HVLS fan, includes a universal mounting kit for easy installation. The accessory is also self-cleaning for low maintenance. The NPBI system meets UL-867 and UL-2998 standards for ozone-free operation.

Licensed to bear the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) Seal for Circulating Fan Performance, Greenheck HVLS fans are available in model DS with three- and six-blade designs in sizes 8-24 feet and model DC with a five-blade design in sizes 8-14 feet. Full color customization and an array of accessories are available, including automatic controls based on building temperature and humidity. Greenheck HVLS fans are ideal for destratification, comfort cooling, and condensation prevention in education, warehouse, manufacturing, automotive, and retail applications. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.