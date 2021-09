ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon has launched FlareMate™, a series of easy snap-on flare seals that provide leak-free connections on HVACR equipment. FlareMate seals prevent costly refrigerant leaks by compensating for scratches on seal surfaces and other fitting alignment imperfections.

FlareMate seals can be used to provide leak-free connections for new HVACR systems or for servicing existing systems. Applications include mini-split systems, thermostatic expansion valves (TEVs), pressure relief valves (PRVs), pilot lines, high-pressure controls, filter driers, oil filters, LP gas lines, and more.

Nu-Calgon’s FlareMate seals are available in a variety of sizes and packages, including a wholesaler starter kit with a complete assortment. For more information, visit www.nucalgon.com.