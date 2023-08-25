Baltimore, MD - The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation announce the 2023 list of Golden Arm Award candidates. All 10 FBS conferences as well as a football independent are represented on the list, rounding out this season’s list at 48 of the nation’s leading quarterbacks.
The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. This year’s watch list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2023 college football season.
2023 Golden Arm Award Watch List
Brennan Armstrong, NC State
Carter Bradley, South Alabama
Hudson Card, Purdue
Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State Jayden Daniels, LSU
Jalon Daniels, Kansas
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest Frank Harris, UTSA
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame Seth Henigan, Memphis
Will Howard, Kansas State
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
Phil Jurkovec, Pittsburgh
Devin Leary, Kentucky
Riley Leonard, Duke
Drake Maye, North Carolina
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Cade McNamara, Iowa Graham Mertz, Florida
Joe Milton III, Tennessee
Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Michael Pratt, Tulane
Drew Pyne, Arizona State
Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
Cam Rising, Utah
Will Rogers, Mississippi State Kurtis Rourke, Ohio
Blake Shapen, Baylor
Garrett Shrader, Syracuse Kedon Slovis, BYU
Donovan Smith, Houston
Cole Snyder, Buffalo
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Casey Thompson, Florida Atlantic
Payton Thorne, Auburn
Jordan Travis, Florida State
DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State
Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
Cam Ward, Washington State
Grant Wells, Virginia Tech
Caleb Williams, USC
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
The 2023 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards in the water heating industry.
The learn more about the 2023 Watch List and to watch the full reveal, please visit: 2023 Watchlist Reveal. For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award.
