THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Prometha® Connected Boiler Solutions, an IoT solution for boiler rooms that offers real-time data analytics and system intelligence, is now available as an app on Apple and Android devices. The new app enables authorized users to remotely view boiler system performance 24/7, and when a condition is suboptimal, they are notified in real-time via an alarm or alert.

“Prometha offers users more than just mobile connectivity and data collection,” said Max King, vice president of aftermarket, Cleaver-Brooks. “It collects up to several hundred data points per asset at least 10 times per minute and converts the data into easy-to-interpret trend graphs with historical significance. This makes it easy to keep maintenance on track, avoid unplanned downtime, and maintain peak boiler system performance for a sustainable operation.”

Additionally, using the app, users have direct-dial access to local authorized service representatives within the Cleaver-Brooks network for quick troubleshooting and issue resolution.

Introduced by Cleaver-Brooks in February 2020, Prometha currently provides boiler room insights to many health care, manufacturing, educational, hospitality, and other facilities across the globe. It is ideal for enterprise users since its data collection is automated and streamlined across different locations, shifting a user’s focus to analysis and strategy instead of report compilation.

Prometha’s streamlined, secure access ensures a facility’s data stays safe. Information is communicated via cellular and does not require access to a user’s network. Additionally, Prometha features one-way communication making it impossible to change any boiler system setting remotely.

Incorporating Prometha into a boiler room helps lower total cost of ownership by maximizing operational efficiency, preventing or reducing unplanned downtime, and enabling predictive maintenance. For more information, visit prometha.com.